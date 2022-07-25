Bank OZK Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bank OZK lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 20,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, hitting $105.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,915,350. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.93. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $95.48 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 82.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DUK has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.18.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,291,258. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

