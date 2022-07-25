Bank OZK Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bank OZK lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 988.2% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $149.11. 32,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,578. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.10.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

