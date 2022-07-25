Bank OZK Grows Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bank OZK’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after acquiring an additional 697,955 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,775,000 after acquiring an additional 635,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,326,000 after acquiring an additional 495,211 shares during the last quarter. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.12.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,340,681. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $165.34 and a one year high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $165.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

