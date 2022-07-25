Bank OZK Reduces Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bank OZK decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $5,998,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Southern by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 223,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,359,000 after acquiring an additional 33,611 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 35,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Stock Up 0.7 %

SO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.60.

Shares of SO traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.45. The company had a trading volume of 132,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,480,082. The company has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.99 and a one year high of $77.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.73.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

