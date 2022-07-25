Bank OZK Takes $822,000 Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Bank OZK purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000. Bank OZK owned approximately 0.10% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Financial Partners Group Inc raised its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IPAY traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.41. 508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,040. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $37.91 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.34.

