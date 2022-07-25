Bank OZK Trims Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Bank OZK lessened its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IRON Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $676,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 4,376,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,867,000 after acquiring an additional 164,609 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 289.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 31.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Atlantic Securities cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.93.

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.52, for a total value of $785,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,300.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.07. 33,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,201,877. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day moving average is $78.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The stock has a market cap of $65.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

