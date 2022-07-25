Bank OZK Trims Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Bank OZK cut its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Bank OZK’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFL. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $1,820,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 582,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,991,000 after purchasing an additional 20,710 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AFL traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.02. 13,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,941,147. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $36.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. Citigroup began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

In other news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 38,588 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

