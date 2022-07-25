Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for about 1.2% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 647 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.54.
NYSE TMO opened at $561.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $219.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $541.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $558.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $497.83 and a 52 week high of $672.34.
Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.26%.
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.
