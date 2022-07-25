Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock to $65.00. The stock traded as high as $59.86 and last traded at $59.45, with a volume of 311 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.32.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BANR. Stephens upgraded Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Banner news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.73 per share, for a total transaction of $98,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $472,210.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banner Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $1,925,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,621,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $7,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.17. Banner had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Banner Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 1st. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.77%.

About Banner

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

