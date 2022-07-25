Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 6,130 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 0.6% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $80,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Danaher by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.00.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $271.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,812,471. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.25, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.