Banque Pictet & Cie SA Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 660,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.10% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $29,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.49. 621,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,629,355. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

