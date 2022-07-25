Banque Pictet & Cie SA Decreases Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $15,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $542,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $300.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,855,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,530,813. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $292.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

