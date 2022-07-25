Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $38.71 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,538 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.06% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $38,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.13. 120,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,597,799. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.75. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $158.02 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

