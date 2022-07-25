Banque Pictet & Cie SA Lowers Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,875,789 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 116,527 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.05% of UBS Group worth $36,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,957,133,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,022,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,448,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,285 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 104,116,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922,400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,224,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $767,078,000 after purchasing an additional 548,440 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of UBS Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 28,935,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,455,000 after purchasing an additional 167,073 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.05.

UBS Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,664. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $21.49.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

