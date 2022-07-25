Banque Pictet & Cie SA Raises Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 85.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,908 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.09% of Moody’s worth $56,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,818,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,616,166,000 after buying an additional 646,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,416,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,896,719,000 after buying an additional 222,009 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,399,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,108,927,000 after buying an additional 26,067 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,782,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,083,675,000 after buying an additional 68,502 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,872,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,329,000 after buying an additional 86,997 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $305.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $3.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $292.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,962. The company has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.99. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.01 and a 1-year high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

