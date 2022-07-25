Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA decreased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,622 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $13,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 606.5% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,611,541. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.13. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

