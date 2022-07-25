Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 88,910 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,960,931 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 88,910 shares during the period. NIKE comprises 3.1% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.19% of NIKE worth $398,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE NKE traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $108.20. 62,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,284,636. The stock has a market cap of $170.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.80. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.