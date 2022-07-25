Barclays Downgrades Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) to Underweight

Barclays lowered shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWQXF. DNB Markets cut shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Castellum AB (publ) from SEK 220 to SEK 190 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Castellum AB (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $181.67.

OTCMKTS:CWQXF opened at $13.87 on Thursday. Castellum AB has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.16.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

