Barclays Raises World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Price Target to $61.00

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 7.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WWE. Wolfe Research increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised World Wrestling Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.22.

World Wrestling Entertainment Stock Up 0.6 %

WWE opened at $66.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.21. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52 week low of $46.81 and a 52 week high of $68.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

World Wrestling Entertainment ( NYSE:WWE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $333.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.70 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 17.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin Dunn sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $1,000,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 271,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,087,105.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 67.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 74.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

