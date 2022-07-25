Barclays Trims Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Target Price to $68.00

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

NYSE RDY opened at $55.28 on Monday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a one year low of $47.88 and a one year high of $73.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.52.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The firm had revenue of $717.00 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDY. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter worth $368,000. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Farmer Steven Patrick acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the second quarter worth $234,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

