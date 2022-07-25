Barclays Trims KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Target Price to $325.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $365.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.20% from the stock’s current price.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of KLA from $440.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.95.

KLAC stock opened at $354.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. KLA has a 1 year low of $282.83 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $333.55 and a 200 day moving average of $349.52.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA will post 20.89 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,341,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,173 shares of company stock valued at $390,798. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

