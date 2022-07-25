Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 622,385 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 21,162,279 shares.The stock last traded at $15.05 and had previously closed at $15.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $26.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.14.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.33%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Barrick Gold by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,767,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,901,325 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 286.2% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 7,339,235 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $136,496,000 after buying an additional 5,438,638 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 61.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,689,798 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $262,092,000 after buying an additional 4,053,826 shares in the last quarter. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

