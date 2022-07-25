Basic Attention Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $47.93 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00001675 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $527.25 million and $47.93 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Basic Attention Token Coin Profile

Basic Attention Token (CRYPTO:BAT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,362,702 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

