Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.18.

Several research firms have commented on BLCO. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE BLCO opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Bausch + Lomb has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb ( NYSE:BLCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $889.00 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bausch + Lomb will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb stock. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 141,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

About Bausch + Lomb

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vision Care, Ophthalmic Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that cover the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products, over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions comprising eye allergies, conjunctivitis, and dry eye.

