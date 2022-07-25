Beat Kahli Purchases 10,000 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Stock

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of VOXX International stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $80,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,800,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,592,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Beat Kahli also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VOXX International alerts:

On Wednesday, July 20th, Beat Kahli bought 15,534 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $133,281.72.

On Monday, July 18th, Beat Kahli purchased 35,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $257,600.00.

On Thursday, July 14th, Beat Kahli bought 40,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.59 per share, for a total transaction of $263,600.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $47,450.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $46,150.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $44,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Beat Kahli bought 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.23 per share, with a total value of $41,150.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.25 per share, with a total value of $41,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Beat Kahli acquired 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.39 per share, for a total transaction of $41,950.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Beat Kahli purchased 5,000 shares of VOXX International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $43,650.00.

VOXX International Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. VOXX International Co. has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $13.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VOXX International ( NASDAQ:VOXX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $163.88 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VOXX International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on VOXX International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of VOXX International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Institutional Trading of VOXX International

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VOXX. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in VOXX International by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of VOXX International by 157.6% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 36,764 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 22,492 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 50.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 45,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 15,372 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VOXX International by 27.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,190 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the period. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOXX International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment products, including overhead, seat-back, and headrest systems; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; satellite radios comprising plug and play, and direct connect models; smart phone telematics applications; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; mobile interface modules; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.