Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) PT Raised to GBX 650

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 575 ($6.87) to GBX 650 ($7.77) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 480 ($5.74) to GBX 540 ($6.46) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 500 ($5.98) to GBX 540 ($6.46) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Investec downgraded Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group downgraded Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Beazley from GBX 589 ($7.04) to GBX 598 ($7.15) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.43.

Shares of BZLYF stock remained flat at $5.78 on Monday. Beazley has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.86.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

