Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €60.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been given a €60.00 ($60.61) price objective by investment analysts at Baader Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.70% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($65.66) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($63.64) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.40) price objective on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($58.59) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, June 6th.

Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BC8 stock traded up €1.06 ($1.07) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €40.08 ($40.48). 187,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. Bechtle has a 1 year low of €35.42 ($35.78) and a 1 year high of €69.56 ($70.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion and a PE ratio of 20.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €45.04.

Company Profile

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

