Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €63.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Bechtle (ETR:BC8 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €63.00 ($63.64) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 57.19% from the company’s previous close.

BC8 has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($60.61) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($40.40) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €58.00 ($58.59) price target on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.00 ($65.66) target price on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Bechtle Stock Performance

Shares of ETR:BC8 traded up €1.06 ($1.07) on Monday, reaching €40.08 ($40.48). 187,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €35.42 ($35.78) and a fifty-two week high of €69.56 ($70.26). The business’s 50-day moving average is €39.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €45.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.51.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

