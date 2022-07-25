Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Position Lifted by swisspartners Ltd.

swisspartners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 4,112.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 322,167 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 4.5% of swisspartners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. swisspartners Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BDX stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.60. The company had a trading volume of 10,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.62. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $231.46 and a 12 month high of $280.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.58 and its 200 day moving average is $257.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 54.89%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BDX. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.88.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

