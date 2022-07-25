Beddow Capital Management Inc. Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.8% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

MRK opened at $90.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day moving average is $84.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.37%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

