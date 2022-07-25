Beddow Capital Management Inc. Has $5.10 Million Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,745 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. EOG Resources accounts for 2.7% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG opened at $101.00 on Monday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $147.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EOG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $175.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.32.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 66,980 shares in the company, valued at $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock worth $883,134 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

