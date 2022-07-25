Beddow Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 4.4% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.28, for a total value of $15,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,858,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 463,761 shares of company stock worth $70,609,771. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AbbVie Price Performance
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.92%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.69.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
Featured Articles
