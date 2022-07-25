Belt (BELT) Price Hits $39.41

Belt (BELT) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Belt coin can now be purchased for $39.41 or 0.00103409 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Belt has traded flat against the dollar. Belt has a total market cap of $71.12 million and $25.90 million worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00017663 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032213 BTC.

About Belt

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance.

Belt Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

