Benjamin Edwards Inc. Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1,259.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,021 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,137 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total transaction of $267,843.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.43. 30,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,607,168. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $147.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 40.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on EOG Resources from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $146.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.32.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

