Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,570 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,702 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on LOW. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.85. The stock had a trading volume of 22,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,953. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.