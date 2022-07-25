Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 426.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,921 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,584,871 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after purchasing an additional 697,955 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,775,000 after purchasing an additional 635,349 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,326,000 after purchasing an additional 495,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.12.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $189.16. 22,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,340,681. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $179.80 and a 200 day moving average of $195.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

