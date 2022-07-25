Benjamin Edwards Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 0.8% of Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,613,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,994,236,000 after buying an additional 102,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in Deere & Company by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,127,000 after buying an additional 593,336 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,654,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $567,402,000 after buying an additional 133,861 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,223,000 after buying an additional 24,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $6.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $319.25. The company had a trading volume of 8,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,612. The company has a market capitalization of $97.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $326.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.65 by $0.16. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DE. Cowen dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $452.00 to $416.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

