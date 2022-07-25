Benjamin Edwards Inc. Purchases 2,146 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $191.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,269. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

