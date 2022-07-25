Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 20,939 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,939 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,025,918 shares in the last quarter. Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,552,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,599,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,769 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,736,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 8,699.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 921,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,627,000 after purchasing an additional 910,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.10 on Monday, reaching $32.65. 163,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,887,803. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $32.20 and a one year high of $39.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average of $35.39.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

