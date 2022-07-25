Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,850 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have commented on ITW shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.42.
Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.1 %
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.
Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.34%.
Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works
In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
Read More
