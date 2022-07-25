Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 6,511 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 185,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 30,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,389,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,092 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 36,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,076,000 after purchasing an additional 47,779 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.90. 108,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,086,986. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.01.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

