Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,400 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.8% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $19,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 566,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,495,000 after acquiring an additional 92,904 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 694,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 27,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.92. The company had a trading volume of 22,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975,723. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

