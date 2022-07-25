Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $9,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $97.67. 77,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,076,870. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.77 and its 200-day moving average is $102.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $88.53 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

