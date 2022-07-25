Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,329 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 0.7% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $15,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,157,522. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $157.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.00.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.33.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

