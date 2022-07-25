Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,371 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $13,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,226,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,190,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 976,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,834,000 after buying an additional 130,190 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,326,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 814,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,505,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 744,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,624,000 after buying an additional 468,184 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.48. 1,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,786. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $166.75 and a 52 week high of $265.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

