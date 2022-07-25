BetProtocol (BEPRO) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

BetProtocol (BEPRO) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. BetProtocol has a market cap of $1.23 million and $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BetProtocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,265.17 or 0.99978609 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006649 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BetProtocol is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com. The official message board for BetProtocol is medium.com/@betprotocol. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetProtocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BetProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

