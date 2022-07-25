Bfsg LLC Has $1.11 Million Stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,663,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,651,000 after buying an additional 550,635 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,310,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,606,000 after acquiring an additional 441,336 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,633,000 after acquiring an additional 151,405 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,437,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after buying an additional 143,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,022,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,714,000 after purchasing an additional 92,765 shares in the last quarter.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

Altra Industrial Motion Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ AIMC traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,540. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.90. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a one year low of $32.18 and a one year high of $65.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.07.

Altra Industrial Motion Increases Dividend

Altra Industrial Motion ( NASDAQ:AIMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $511.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 72.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.68.

About Altra Industrial Motion

(Get Rating)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.