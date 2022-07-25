Bfsg LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at $2,378,829,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $3,260,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,093 shares in the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $445,585,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Adobe by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,086,911,000 after buying an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $6.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $394.96. The stock had a trading volume of 34,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $392.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $434.34. The stock has a market cap of $184.84 billion, a PE ratio of 38.68, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

