Bfsg LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 141.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 13,340 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after buying an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,910,000 after buying an additional 11,905 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in Xylem by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in Xylem by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 36,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Raymond James raised Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 target price on Xylem in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.67.

Xylem Trading Up 0.0 %

XYL traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,275,491. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $765,053.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,055 shares of company stock worth $633,114. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

