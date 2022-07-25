Bfsg LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY)

Bfsg LLC reduced its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 858 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC owned 2.86% of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FXY. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,281,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 33,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,476,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Stock Performance

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.50. 214 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,250. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.37. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust has a 12-month low of $67.14 and a 12-month high of $86.52.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

